Raphael Dwamena on target for Egnatia in Albanian top-flight

Raphael Dwamena Goal.jpeg The 27-year-old (middle) scored a late equalizer to rescue a point for his side

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has scored for Egnatia against Partizani in round 19 of the 2022/23 Albanian Superliga on Monday night.

The 27-year-old scored a late equalizer to rescue a point for his side in a 1-1 draw at Partizani Stadium.

It is Dwamena’s second goal in four league games after joining at the turn of the year.

Kosovo midfielder Engjell Hoti scored with ten minutes to the end of the game to give Partizani the lead.

With two minutes to the end of the game, Raphael Dwamena popped up with the leveller to deny the hosts the victory.

