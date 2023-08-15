Raphael Dwamena praises God after scoring for Egnatia against Inter Milan

Raphael Dwamena | File photo

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has praised God for his goal against Inter Milan in a friendly defeat on Sunday.

The 27-year-old netted the first goal in the 4-2 loss to the 2022/23 Champions League finalists in the high-profile friendly match.



After the game, he took to Instagram to praise God for the goal. He wrote, "IT IS NOT OF HIM WHO WILLS, NOR OF HIM WHO RUNS, BUT OF GOD WHO SHOWS MERCY."



“Romans 9:16”



Just seven minutes into the game, Raphael Dwamena fired in the opening goal to shock Inter Milan as Egnatia took the lead.



The first half ended with Egnatia ahead courtesy of Dwamena’s goal.

Ten minutes after the break, Nicolo Barella levelled for Inter Milan before Egnatia regained the lead.



Fernando Medeiros converted a penalty six minutes after the hour mark to restore Egnatia’s lead.



Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the 79th minute and the 82nd minute to win the game for Inter Milan in three minutes to wrap up a 4-2 win.



Raphael Dwamena has three goals this season in 2 UEFA Conference League matches.