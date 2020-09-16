Sports News

Raphael Dwamena reacts to first league goal for Vejle Boldklub

Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has expressed delight in his return to competitive football after almost a year when he was diagnosed with a heart condition.

The on-loan Levante attacker had not played competitively since October last year, while on loan at Spanish Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza.



But on Monday he featured in Danish side Vejle Boldklub's first league game of the season, scoring his first goal of the campaign.



The devoted Christian reacted biblically, insisting his return to the sport is God's testimony.



"Testimony, God Changes the Script. Just Believe," he posted on Twitter.



Dwamena was given a starting role and he announced his presence in the league after netting his side's first in the 4-2 defeat to AGF.



Patrick Mortensen and Frederik Tingager scored two quick goals for the host in the space of 20 first-half minutes.

AGF were too strong and added a third in the 58th minute, when Jon Dagur netted with a brilliant strike.



Raphael Dwamena began a mini redemption process for the visitors after pulling one back with 20 minutes left.



Juhani Ojala then added a second to make it 3-2 with six minutes left.



But AGF regain their two-goal lead after Benjamin Hvidt scored in injury time.



Dwamena is on a season-long loan from Spanish La Liga side Levante.





