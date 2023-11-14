Raphael Dwamena's father breaks silence on his death; appeals for support to bring body home

Raphael Dwamena died at age 28

Patrick Amoako Sefa, the father of late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena has pleaded with the Ghanaian public to support the family with prayers in these difficult times.

In an interview with Peace FM, Patrick Amoako Sefa revealed the feeling of deep sorrow that greeted the family upon hearing the news of the demise of their son.



“We’ve been crying and wailing since we heard the news but we trust in the Lord to keep us strong,” he said.



Patrick Amoako Sefa also revealed plans by the family to transport the body of the late footballer to Ghana.



He appealed to the Ghana Football Association and the government for support to send the body to Ghana.



“We’ve spoken to his wife and she indicated that they were making provisions to secure a flight to bring the body to Ghana. We need help to bring the body to Ghana. We are appealing to the Ghana Football Association and all persons to help us bring the body to Ghana,” he said.

He concluded the interview with an appeal to Ghanaians to “remember us in prayers,” he said.



The 28-year-old Ghanaian striker died on Saturday, November 11, 2023 during an Albanian league match between his side Egnatia and Partizani.



Raphael Dwamena, who had a documented history of heart problems, collapsed on the field and passed away while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.



Subsequent reports indicate that the Albanian authorities, in response to the player's untimely demise, conducted a raid on Egnatia's club office to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



