Raphael Dwamena's final funeral rites underway

The final funeral rites of late Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena is underway at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra.

The player will be laid in state before a private burial after which a funeral will be held.



GhanaWeb's Joseph's Adamafio, who is at the funeral grounds, reports that the body of the late football did not arrive at the scheduled time which caused the funeral to be delayed.



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart attack on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine's game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich. Dwamena, before his devastating passing, scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 12 games in the 2023/2024 season.

He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.



Watch a report on the ongoing funeral below:







EE/EK