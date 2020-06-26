Sports News

Raphael Dwamena’s loan contract with Zaragoza officially ends next week

The loan contract of Raphael Dwamena with Real Zaragoza will officially expire next week Tuesday, June 30, 2020, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana international joined the Spanish La Liga 2 side from top-flight club Levante in the summer transfer window of 2019 in order to enjoy regular playing time.



After a good start to life at the new club, he, unfortunately, suffered a heart problem that threatened his life.



To stay safe, he was advised by doctors to take an indefinite break from football and has since not played in a competitive game.

The striker has consulted with a number of specialists from Ghana, Spain, as well as Switzerland, and has now gotten his condition under control, allowing him to train with the likelihood of continuing his football career.



With respect to the loan contract between Levante and Real Zaragoza, Raphael Dwamena’s ties with the latter will end next week Tuesday.



He still has two years contract with Levante with the club not in a hurry to decide on his fate. They want the player to have various opportunities before deciding on whether he wants to continue playing at the top level or retire.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.