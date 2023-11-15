Raphael Dwamena's sister, mother weep on live TV as they narrate how they heard news about his death

Yvonne Dwamena, sister of late Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has narrated how she heard the news of his passing over the weekend.

Yvonne and her mom, appeared on TV3's Onua Maakye show recounting how it took reports on social media to hear about the incident.



Clad in black mourning attire, the two women broke down in tears as they struggled to share their experience since Raphael's passing.



Yvonne stated: "Earlier on, he told me he had a match on Saturday, so, he called me again on Thursday and I gave him my well wishes. I told my mom that Nana Kwame said he had a match and mom wished him well as always.

"On Saturday, my mom called me and asked that I check reports on Facebook. I instantly became tensed before I headed to Facebook only to confirm what had happened," she narrated tearfully.



"I just don't want to believe it," she said explaining how she had to convince her mother that Raphael was asleep and a confirmation would be made the next day.



