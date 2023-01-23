Raphael Dwamena scores in KF Egnatia stalemate against Teuta Durres in Albania

Dwamena (right) was on target for his new club

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena was on target for KF Egnatia when they shared the spoils with Teuta Durres in the Albanian top-flight.

The forward was handed a starting role in his sides away game against Teuta Durres and made his presence felt in the encounter.



Dwamena shot the visitors into the lead in the 51st minute mark. It was his first goal for the club since his arrival.



KF Egnatia had to go to recess with a one goal advantage.



After the break, the host restored parity in the 70th minute mark through Sherif Kallaku to make it 1-1.

The former Black Stars striker lasted the entire duration last weekend when his side played a 1-1 draw against Erzeni.



He has one goal in two appearances for Egnatia so far.



The 27-year-old joined the Albanian top-flight side in the ongoing transfer window.