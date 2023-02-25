0
Raphael Dwamena scores in KS Egnatia Rrogozhinë win against KF Bylis Ballsh

Raphael Dwamena Rr.png Ghanaian forward, Raphael Dwamena

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Raphael Dwamena scored in KS Egnatia Rrogozhinë 3-2 win against KF Bylis Ballsh in the Albanian Kategoria Superiore on Friday evening.

In the 47th minute, Xhonathan Lajthia gave the home team the lead. In the 56th minute, Egnatia was granted a penalty, which Jackson Laurentino scored to tie the game.

Dwamena scored his fourth goal of the season in the 64th minute to give Egnatia the lead. Sodiq Atanda made it 3-1 for Egnatia before Alexander Trumci cut the deficit in the 88th minute for Bylis.

With this win, Egnatia moves up to fourth place in the league rankings with 34 points. Raphael Dwamena has four goals in seven Egnatia appearances this season.

Ghanaian player Michael Agberkpornu also played for KS Egnatia Rrogozhinë against KF Bylis Ballsh. Raphael Dwamena joined the Albanian outfit in December last year on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

KS Egnatia Rrogozhinë will play Kastrioti in their next league game.

