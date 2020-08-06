Sports News

Raphael Dwamena set to join Danish side Vejle

Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena

Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena is set to join Danish side, Vejle Footballghana.com understands.

The forward had a torrid season after moving to the Spanish La Liga in 2018.



Dwamena, who joined UD Levante was loaned to Real Zaragoza ahead of the 2019/20 season.



However, the 27-year-old was forced to quit playing prematurely after he was diagnosed with a heart problem but was treated by Spanish doctors.

Dwamena played eight games for Zaragoza in the entire season.



He has returned to training with Zaragoza but he is expected to leave the club this summer.



However, Danish side, Vejle have expressed their interest in the forward ahead of next season.

