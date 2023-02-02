0
Raphael Varane retires from international football

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France defender Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football.

After 93 caps for the French national team, the Manchester United defender has drawn the curtain on his 9-year international career.

In a statement on February 2, 2023, the center-back reflected on the good moments he had with the national team and the success he achieved with the squad.

He stated that although he will miss his time with the squad, the time is due for him to step aside and make way for the new generation to write history.

"I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance, and who need you," he wrote on Instagram.

He was instrumental for France in 2018 when the Blues won the World Cup in Russia. He also won the UEFA Nations League in 2021 after France beat Spain in the final.

His last international appearance came in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Raphael Varane was injured and had to be replaced early in extra time as France lost on penalties.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
