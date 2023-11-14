Rapheal Dwamena and 6 other African footballers who died after collapsing on the pitch

African footballers who died after collapsing on the pitch

The sudden and tragic deaths of football players on the pitch have unfortunately become a periodic feature of stories.

These heartbreaking incidents serve as painful reminders of the uncertainties that can accompany the beautiful game.



In this, we delve into the stories of Raphael Dwamena and six other African footballers who met untimely fates after collapsing on the pitch.



Their legacies extend beyond the field, as their memories endure in the hearts of football enthusiasts worldwide.



Here are the six other African players who died on the football pitch:



Uriah Asante



The former Accra Hearts of Oak player is the first on this list as he is the only Ghanaian footballer to have died after collapsing on the football pitch or in training.



He was reported to have collapsed in training with his club, Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia and died from a reported cardiac arrest.





Uriah Asante died at the age of 24, having spent two years with Accra Hearts of Oak.



Marc-Vivien Foé - Cameroon







The former defensive midfielder of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who was born on May 1, 1975, in Yaounde died while playing for his country in the FIFA Confederation Cup against Colombia.



Foé passed out in the game against Columbia, and despite the attempts of the medics to revive him for 45 minutes, he couldn't make it as he died hours later on June 26, 2003.



At the time of his sudden death, Marc-Vivien Foé was a player of Manchester City on loan from Olympique Lyonnais.



Cheick Tiote - Ivory Coast





Born on June 21, 1986, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, the former Newcastle United midfielder died on the training pitch with his Chinese Super League club Beijing Enterprises Group.



He died at the age of 30 on June 5, 2017, and was said to have passed out after suffering from Cardiac arrest.



Moise Brou Apanga - Gabon







Making 33 appearances and scored a goal for the Gabonese national team from 2007 to 2013, the former Brescia defender died at the age of 35 from a heart attack.



He died after collapsing during a training session with his home-based, FC 105 Libreville on April 26, 2017.



He featured twice in the Africa Cup of Nations (2010 and 2012) for the Panthers of Gabon.



Patrick Ekeng - Cameroon





Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon on March 26, 1990, Patrick Ekeng died while playing for Romanian club Dinamo București in 2016.



He died on May 6, 2016, after collapsing in a league game while playing for Dinamo București against Viitorul Constanța.



He collapsed 7 minutes after being introduced in the game in the 70th minute and his death was attributed to a heart attack.



Patrick made only two appearances for the Cameroonian national team after making his debut in 2012 before his sudden death in 2016.



Chaswe Nsofwa







He made his debut for the Zambia national team in 2000, making 33 appearances and scoring 9 goals before his death at the age of 28 in 2007.

Nsofwa collapsed in training while preparing for a league game with his club Hapoel Be'er Sheva and couldn't survive.



He was declared dead upon his arrival at the Soroka Medical Center in Israel.



Raphael Dwamena - Ghana







The 28-year-old Ghanaian striker died while playing for his club Egnitia in the Albanian league.



Raphael Dwamena died on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in the match between Egnatia and Partizani Tirana. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the 24th minute of the game as Dwamena collapsed on the pitch, with footage capturing the sudden fall.



Despite immediate efforts from teammates and medical professionals, the striker couldn't be revived and gave up his ghost.



JNA/EK