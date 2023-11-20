Ras Mubarak defends Isaac Dogboe after being trolled to quit boxing

Ghana's former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe

Former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has jumped to the defence of Ghana's former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe after being trolled on social media following his unanimous decision loss to UK boxer, Nick Ball in their final eliminator in Manchester.

Dogboe, who aimed for a shot at the WBC featherweight title, faced a setback after his defeat to Ball.



The judges scored the fight unanimously in favour of Ball, with scores of 116-111, 118-109, and 119-108.



Despite the defeat, Ras Mubarak took to social media to defend Dogboe against trolls suggesting that he should quit boxing.



The former MP highlighted Dogboe's impressive record, winning 24 out of 28 fights, with 16 victories coming by way of knockout.



He acknowledged that, like any athlete, Dogboe has faced setbacks but stressed the importance of perseverance and cited a quote from basketball legend Michael Jordan to inspire the Ghanaian boxer.

Ras Mubarak in his post on social media wrote the statement below:



Never quarrel with facts. A young man wins 24 of 28 fights, 16 of which were won by TKO. Losses only 4 out of 28. And people troll him and tell him to call it quits because he got whipped? What’s wrong with some Ghanaians?



For those trolls, here’s a quote from the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.



“I have missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I have lost almost 300 games.



26 times I have been trusted to take the game's winning shot and missed.

I have failed over and over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed.”



- Michael Jordan



Go champ. Do what makes you happy.



