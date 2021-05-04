Rashid Nortey wins fans best player award

Medeama SC midfielder, Rashid Nortey

Medeama SC midfielder Rashid Nortey has won the fans best player award for the first time with the Mauve and Yellow club based in Tarkwa.

The versatile midfielder, won the hearts of the Medeama fans this season with his prowess, inter-positional play, intricate passes, and his impressive display on the field coupled with his eye for goal in every game.



In their match against Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League, he gave the assist for the second goal with a long-range pass.

The local Black Stars player is a force to reckon with in the Ghana Premier league having made 5 assists and scoring two goals from his midfield position.



Rashid Nortey promised to continue his impressive run of form in their next match against Liberty professionals at Sogakope and is hoping to win the ultimate prize as Medeama’s best player at the end of the season.