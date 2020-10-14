Rashid Sumaila not interested in Kotoko return

Former Asante Kotoko defender Rashid Sumaila has ruled out returning to the club in the current transfer window.

Sumaila is a free agent after his contract with Qadsia SC in Kuwait expired.



The 27 year old Cape Coast born central defender has returned to the country as his agency work out his next destination.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have been busily recruiting for the upcoming 2020-21 football season where they will compete for domestic honors and also challenge for the ultimate in the CAF Champions league alongside other African elites.



In this vein, the club have made some additions and continue to pursue other targets.



Rashid Sumaila had two successful stints with Asante Kotoko between 2010 and 2015, eventually winning the Ghana Premier League title with the Porcupine Warriors in the 2012-13 season.

When quizzed about whether he will be interested in a move back to his former club in the interim, the 2011 Ghana Premier League Best defender answered in the negative.



He shared his reasons in an interview with Elmina based Ahomka FM.



“For now considering my preparation and the agenda I have as regards my agency, I am not ready to return to Kotoko,” Sumaila told Ahomka FM.



He however did not shut the door to a possible later move to Kotoko before hanging his boots while reiterating that he’s not joining the club now.

“But Kotoko is my home, I want to play elsewhere for sometime before I return to play Kotoko.



“For now, I am not ready,” Rashid sumaila concluded.



Rashid Sumaila started with local side Ebusua Dwarfs and has also played for the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Red Star Belgrade.



He was a member of Ghana’s Black Stars during the ill-fated 2014 FIFA World Cup journey.