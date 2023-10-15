Ratings of Black Stars players after disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico

Black Stars players

The Black Stars of Ghana faced a 2-0 defeat against Mexico in their first international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA.

Here are the player ratings for the Black Stars in the match against Mexico.



Lawrence Zigi – 4: The Black Stars goalkeeper made a few good saves in the game but could have done better to prevent both of Mexico's goals. His distribution was also inconsistent.



Kingsley Schindler - 5: The right-back appeared shaky in his third appearance for Ghana, with defensive lapses leading to Mexico's first goal.



Nicholas Opoku – 6: Impressive overall, he provided a solid defensive performance in the absence of key defenders. However, his indecisiveness contributed to Ghana's second goal.



Joseph Aidoo - 4: Forced to exit the game with an injury in the 28th minute, Aidoo's early departure was a significant loss to the defense.

Stephan Ambrosius – 5: Deployed as a midfielder in the match, Ambrosius struggled to adapt to his new role, impacting his overall performance.



Gideon Mensah - 5.5: Mensah had a challenging day, making several errors that raised concerns about his quality. Nevertheless, he led in terms of ball recoveries and ground duels.



Thomas Partey – 5: Playing only 45 minutes, the Arsenal midfielder's leadership skills as captain were missed after he was substituted. However, his passes and game vision stood out during his time on the field.



Elisha Owusu – 6: Owusu had a fairly good game, displaying eagerness throughout the match. He started as a winger but transitioned to an attacking midfielder later on.



Joseph Paintsil - 5: The KRC Genk winger created promising chances and contributed to the attack. He faced numerous hurdles from the Mexican defense.

Mohammed Kudus - 5: As Ghana's playmaker, Kudus struggled with timing his passes, and he was effectively marked by the Mexican team. He contributed less to pressing the opponents when Ghana lost possession.



Anotine Semenyo – 4: The striker often had to drop deep to retrieve the ball, making it challenging to maintain an attacking presence. He encountered strong defensive opposition from the Mexican team.



Abdul Salis Samed – 4.5: While he disrupted the Mexican play as expected, Samed's passing was inconsistent, affecting the flow of the game.



Substitutes (Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, and Ernest Nuamah): These substitutes brought energy to the game, but they entered the match when the outcome had already been decided, limiting their ability to influence the result.