Rawlings' sporting moments: Watch video of late president playing football, boxing others

Late JJ Rawlings

Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawling loved sports and ensured disciplines including football and boxing put Ghana on the map during his tenure as President.

The late Rawlings loved football and it came as no surprise when the Black Stars of Ghana won their fourth and last continental title under his leadership in 1982



Notable among his numerous achievements in sports is Ghana hosting the 1999 Africa U-20 Nations Cup which served as the qualification for the 1999 FIFA World Youth Championship.



Also, during his leadership, Ghana thrived well in boxing where many world champions were produced and also Ghana became the first African nation to win a medal in Olympics football in 1992.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, JJ Rawlings who was then the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) together with other members including Kwesi Ahoi, Koko Tsikata, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, P.V. Obeng engaged in a series of fun games.



Among the sports they took part in were horse racing, football, boxing and athletics.



Rawlings led the country for a brief period in 1979, and then from 1981 to 2001. He left the PDNC and formed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana from 1992-2000.

Rawlings, 73, died on Thursday, 12 November 2020 at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



