Sports News Sun, 26 Jul 2020

Raymond Gyasi being trailed by clubs from Germany, Kuwait

Ghanaian International Raymond Gyasi is a player in demand after parting ways with Finnish side RoPS.

Clubs in Germany and Kuwait are on the haunt for the Dutch-born Ghanaian winger who is now a free agent with the expiration of his contract.

The right-winger joined the Finnish side on a one year deal after leaving Swedish side Stabaek.

Gyasi is not short of offers as numerous clubs have opened talks with his representatives about a possible move this transfer window.

Some clubs in the German BundesligaII and the Kuwaiti league have all expressed interest in the pacy winger.

The 26-year-old played 5 games in the Suomen Cup in Finland scoring just a goal for his side.

Raymond Gyasi is the junior brother of Edwin Gyasi who played for CSKA Sofia in 2019/2020 season.

Source: Ghana Guardian

