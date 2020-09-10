Sports News

Raymond Gyasi joins Kuwaiti side Kazma SC

Raymond Gyasi

Ghanaian international, Raymond Gyasi has joined Kuwaiti top-flight club Kazma SC on a free transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window, footballghana.com can report.

The Dutch-born attacker has been of interest to a few clubs this summer. Following successful talks with the club from Kuwait, he has decided to try the waters.



On Tuesday, Raymond Gyasi passed a medical examination at Kazma SC and on Wednesday sealed the transfer to the club.



The services of the 25-year old has been secured to give the club a massive squad boost for the 2020/2021 football season.

The player who recently parted ways with Finnish outfit RoPS has gathered experience over the past years and will be expected to bring it to bear at his new club.



“Happy to announce that I have signed for Kazma Sporting Club. Thanks for the trust”, Raymond Gyasi said in a Facebook post to confirm his move to Kazma SC.



This becomes his 7th club after playing for Roda JC Kerkrade, FC Emmen, AZ Alkmaar, Cambuur, and Stabæk in the past.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.