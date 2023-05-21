0
Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo win Moldovan Super Liga title with Sheriff Tiraspol

Fd Fdfg.webp Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo in celebration mood

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian duo Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo have won the 2022/23 Moldovan Super Liga title with FC Sheriff Tiraspol at the weekend as they thrashed Milsami Orhei.

The pair featured on Saturday when they inflicted a 4-0 victory at the Sheriff Stadium over Milsami Orhei to clinch their 21st league title.

Goals from Amine Talal, Bubacarr Tambedou, Mohammed Diop and Abdoul Tapsoba ensured them a resounding to win the title for the eighth consecutive time.

Abalora, who lasted the entire duration kept a clean sheet whiles compatriot, Kpozo lasted for 72 minutes for the Black and Yellow lads.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper made nine game appearances after a torrid start to the season whiles Kpozo featured 14 times for Sheriff Tiraspol.

The duo are winning their second Super Liga title with FC Sheriff Tiraspol after last season's triumph.

Abalora has been out of the Black Stars for sometime but Kpozo made the squad for the Angola doubleheader in March.

Source: footballghana.com
