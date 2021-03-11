Razak Abalora likely to be Black Stars number 1 for Ghana's Afcon qualifiers

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora might be in post for the Black Stars in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

This is because first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori is injured and is a huge doubt for the games.



The assistant Black Stars captain sustained the injury while in action for Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday night.



Ofori was stretchered off after pulling a muscle against ES Setif.



The match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium – the adopted home of the Algerians due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The injury is expected to rule him out of both games. In his absence, Abalora is favourite to be in post for the Black Stars due to his experience and impressive form.



The 24-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 13 games across all competitions this season.



Abalora is part of the home-based players training for the qualifiers. He and Medeama’s Ofori Antwi are the only goalkeepers invited by Charles Akonnor.