Razak Abalora, the only homebased player in Ghana's squad for next month's AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor has named just one home-based player in his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

Akonnor announced the squad on Friday for the doubleheader against Sudan in November.



Asante Kotoko SC goalkeeper Razak Abaloraa is the only players from the domestic league to make the cut.



Abalora made his senior Ghana debut about three weeks ago during an international friendly against Qatar in Turkey.

He was an unused substitute when the Black Stars lost 3-0 Mali in the earlier friendly also in Turkey.



Ghana takes on Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on 12 November 2020 and travel for the second encounter five days later in Khartoum.