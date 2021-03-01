Razak Abalora thrilled with clean sheet in Super Clash

Asante kotoko golakeeper, Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, has expressed his joy after his clean sheet against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw in the matchday 14 outstanding fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



After just three minutes, Kotoko were handed an opportunity to take Kwame Poku clattered inside the box by Nuru Sulley and the referee Selorm Yao Bless rightly whistled for a penalty.



Opoku quickly elected himself to take it from 12 yards and the club's top scorer dragged it to the left but Richard Atta dived to the right spot and grabbed it firmly.

In the dying embers of the game, Abalora gifted Hearts of Oak a penalty has he cynically brought down Isaac Mensah but the Ghana international goalkeeper produced a brilliant save to stop Mensah's shot.



In a posted sighted by Footballghana.com on the players twitter handle, he said, “Happy to keep a clean sheet on my first Derby. We will keep pushing forward”



Razak Abalora was adjudged with the man of the match prize.