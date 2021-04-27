Razak Brimah happy over his side's promotion play off in Spanish second division

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Braimah

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Razak Braimah has expressed his delight after helping his Deportivo Linares side reach the Segunda Division promotion play off for the first time in 13 years.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper has been integral in his side's good form in the Segunda B division till they secured the play off spot after their 1-1 draw with San Fernando on Sunday.



An elated Razak Braimah shared his delight by giving thanks to Allah for the historic feat.



The home side San Fernando scored first through Francis Ferron in the 28th minute before Linares fought back to pull parity in the second half through Hugi Diaz.



Braimah was integral as he pulled off good saves to help his side secure the draw.



The former Cordoba goalkeeper will be earning back to back promotion with Linares after helping them to Segunda C to B just a season ago.

