Read Asamoah Gyan's tribute to late Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has paid tribute to Christian Atsu in a touching message, expressing his grief over the loss of a talented and humble footballer.

The former Black Stars winger was given a final farewell at the State House in Accra on March 17.



"Christian was one of my favourite players and also one of the guys close to my heart," Gyan said.



"He always tells me Asa please try and play every game for us cos I don't see us winning without you. After every goal I score Christian always walks to me and says Asa nyame nshira wo (God bless you). My heart is in pain for losing a humble, innocent, and unbelievable footballer like Christian. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace brother."



Atsu, who passed away at the age of 31, was a key player for the Black Stars, having played 65 times for the national team and helping them reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea.

He also played for Premier League sides Everton FC, AFC Bournemouth, and Newcastle United.







