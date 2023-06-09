Read what GPL top scorer Abednego Tetteh sent to his wife on birthday

Abednego and his wife

Leading scorer of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League Abednego Tetteh has dropped a heartwarming message for his wife Mrs. Sandra Aba Bonney Tetteh as she celebrates her birthday on Friday, June 9.

The duo tied the knot in a short ceremony on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Swedru-Agona Abodam in the Central region of Ghana.



Tetteh, who joined Bibiani Gold Stars in January following an unsuccessful stint with King Faisal and Hearts of Oka has become a crucial player for the Miners.



He is currently leading the goal-scoring charts with 18 goals as the Ghana Premier League season ends on Saturday, June 10 where all games will be played simultaneously across all match venues.



However, Abednego, 32, credited his wife for his scintillating performance and added that his wife will divorce him should he consider returning to Hearts of Oak.









LSN/OGB