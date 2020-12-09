Reading defender Andy Yiadom ruled out till February 2021

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom will miss the rest of the year due to injury and could be set for a return in February 2021.
Andy Yiadom suffered a knee injury during the opening day win at Derby County and after making a comeback during the home defeats by Preston North End and Stoke City, he suffered a recurrence of the same injury in the latter game.
Following the injury, he faces another spell on the sidelines and won't be back before the end of the year.
"Andy is [out] longer than both Araruna and Swift because he got injured again in the Stoke game," said manager Veljko Paunovi.
"Unfortunately it's going to take a little bit more time," he added.
Yiadom, who was named in Ghana's initial squad for the double AFCON qualifiers against Sudan last month missed due to the recurring injury.
