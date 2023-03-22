0
Real Madrid, Arsenal fans pay tribute to Ozil as he announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil Won The 2014 FIFA World Cup With Germany Mesut Ozil won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany

2014 FIFA World Cup winner, Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football.

At age 34, the İstanbul Başakşehir midfielder ends his career with immediate effect in the Turkish Super Lig as one of the most decorated players of his generation.

In his 17 years professional career, Mesut Ozil played for some of the top clubs in European football namely Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, and his boyhood club Schalke 04.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football. I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity."

"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear it's time I leave the big stage of football," part of Mesut Ozil's statement read.

Mesut Ozil won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, DFB-Pokal, FA Cup (4), FA Community Shield, and added the most prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in 2014 when Brazil hosted the biggest football festival.

