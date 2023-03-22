Real Madrid, Arsenal fans pay tribute to Ozil as he announces retirement from football

Mesut Ozil won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany

2014 FIFA World Cup winner, Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from professional football.

At age 34, the İstanbul Başakşehir midfielder ends his career with immediate effect in the Turkish Super Lig as one of the most decorated players of his generation.



In his 17 years professional career, Mesut Ozil played for some of the top clubs in European football namely Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, and his boyhood club Schalke 04.



"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football. I've had the privilege to be a professional football player for 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity."



"But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it's become more and more clear it's time I leave the big stage of football," part of Mesut Ozil's statement read.



Mesut Ozil won La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, DFB-Pokal, FA Cup (4), FA Community Shield, and added the most prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in 2014 when Brazil hosted the biggest football festival.

Fans who reacted to the statement have praised Mesut Ozil for his contribution to the game and have wished him well in his future endeavours:





???????????? Mesut Ozil at his best made football look so easy



Thank you for the memories ❤️



@M10 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ejsomPmt1y — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 22, 2023

????????????????????????????????:



2014 FIFA World Cup winner, Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football aged 34.



A legend leaves the beautiful game. ???? pic.twitter.com/LXYmnbcNU1 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) March 22, 2023

Ozil's announced his football retirement at age 34.

Fmr Arsenal, Real Madrid and Germany world cup winner ???? Mesut Ozil announced his immediate retirement from professional football. pic.twitter.com/Pjs94Jcj2M — @Sports Prophet VI (@SportsProphet9) March 22, 2023

Mesut Ozil is the only player in history who has been Top Assist Provider in Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Euro Cup and World Cup.



THE Assist King. pic.twitter.com/XfrkZT6kGq — ` (@rahulmsd_91) March 22, 2023

Mesut Ozil is the only player in history to Top Assist Provider in Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Euro Cup and World Cup. One of the most underrated and under appreciated players of our generation.



697 games, 120 goals, 261 assists pic.twitter.com/C9DqJ3weq6 — ☛ ᗩՏᕼᖇᗩᖴ - ????ℎ???? ????ℎ???????????????????????????????? ☚ (@Is_me_Ashraf) March 22, 2023

Mesut Ozil retires as the only player to be top assister in Premier league, La liga, Bundesliga, Champions League, Europa League and the World cup.

???? pic.twitter.com/v8Z9W0eYwA — Tobi???????? (@iamt0bi) March 22, 2023

Mesut Ozil has retired from football aged 34.



92 Germany caps - 23⚽️ 40????️

254 Arsenal apps - 44⚽️, 79????️

159 Real Madrid apps - 27⚽️, 81????️

108 Werder Bremen apps - 16⚽️, 54????️



World Cup x 1 ????

FA Cup x 4 ????

La Liga x 1 ????

Copa del Rey x 1 ????

DFB-Pokal x 1 ????



What a player. pic.twitter.com/9V8ooETtUc — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) March 22, 2023

Still remember when a young German midfielder was making headlines in World Cup 2010

Then he became one of my favourite when he joined Real Madrid

His partnership with Cristiano ❤️

One of the most elegant player you’ll ever see

Happy Retirement Mesut Ozil#Ozil #MesutOzil pic.twitter.com/hSms09x2uL — Vaibhav Sharma (@vaibhav_4x) March 22, 2023

World Cup winner Mesut Ozil has officially hanged his boots at the age of 34 years.

Fond memories of this philanthropic legend and icon of the game playing for Real Madrid and German national team.

All the best in your future undertakings. ????????????@M10 — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) March 22, 2023