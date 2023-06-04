Real Madrid fans bid farewell to Karim Benzema on social media

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media, specifically Twitter, to bid Goodbye to Karim Benzema after Madrid confirmed that the club legend will leave at the end of the current season after 14 years of service.

Some fans claim his 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League performance will live forever with them while others recount some of their favorite Benzema moments.



Other blogs have also celebrated the 2022 Balon d'Or winner's success at Real Madrid.



The European giants in a statement issued on Sunday, June 4, 2023, stated that the two parties agreed to go their separate ways.



"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain @KarimBenzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to one of our greatest legends."



The French forward is expected to address the fans on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in a press conference.

Benzema won 24 titles during his time at Real Madrid including five UEFA Champions League titles.



Reports claim he will join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad who have offered him a reported 100 million euros-a-year contract.





In 2009 Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema for €35 million. It’s been 14 years of perseverance, dedication and growth ????



Don’t be sad because it’s over, smile because it happened ???? pic.twitter.com/ADpAGamayB — Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) June 4, 2023

The timing of Benzema’s decision is really awful. Real Madrid’s summer plans completely change now and have three months to find a reliable no.9. Funny thing is strikers like Haaland and Lewandowski were available just last summer. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 4, 2023

???????? Karim Benzema signed for €35m from Lyon:



• 353 goals.

•165 assists.

• Most assists in Real Madrid history.

• 2nd most goals in Real Madrid history.

• 5 Champions League titles.

• 4 La Liga titles.

• Most titles in Real Madrid history.

• Ballon D’Or & UEFA POTY. pic.twitter.com/clyvWAIkDc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 4, 2023

213 goals/assists in 226 starts since the start of the 2018/19 season. Whilst other young attackers were developing and other big money attackers flopped, Benzema ensured Real Madrid’s status as a giant of the game was maintained in the post-Ronaldo era. Legendary stuff. pic.twitter.com/4QqemKvdW1 — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) June 4, 2023

???????? Karim Benzema at Real Madrid:



• 643 games

• 353 goals (2nd all time)

• 165 assists (1st all time)

• 25 trophies (tied 1st all time)

• 1 Ballon d'Or

• 1 UEFA Best Player

• 4 Real Madrid POTY

• 2 La Liga POTS

• 13 yellow cards

• 0 red cards



LEGENDARY. THANK YOU! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hh9BQQwcep — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 4, 2023

We will never forget how Benzema took Real Madrid on his back during the last 5 seasons... legend. pic.twitter.com/pLHJFiYqPP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Throwback to Benzema before PSG’s game last season in the R16: “They aren’t going to do anything, this is my story.”



Months later, Benzema wins the UCL and ends up winning the Balon d’Or. ???? pic.twitter.com/98xcoxixxJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 4, 2023

Benzema proved all the doubters wrong. ????pic.twitter.com/zwNTkhZPjB — TC (@totalcristiano) June 4, 2023

⚽️ More goals than Puskas

???? More assists than Zidane

???? More trophies than C. Ronaldo



Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid a legend ???? pic.twitter.com/9hKhgzJhJ9 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 4, 2023

Most goals in Real Madrid history:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Karim Benzema



Most assists in Real Madrid history:

1. Karim Benzema

2. Cristiano Ronaldo



Both signed in the same summer.????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3TK9MLlvRc — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 4, 2023

Thank you for everything, Karim Benzema.



One of the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/bJcB1vkrh1 — TC (@totalcristiano) June 4, 2023

Karim Benzema leaves as a true Real Madrid legend ???? pic.twitter.com/MU48uyqYk4 — GOAL (@goal) June 4, 2023

I am really not Happy Benzema is leaving

He should have stayed and declined at Real Madrid so Barca go fit eat like 2 seasons



Now Perez has all the resources to go in for any striker he wants.. I don’t like this at all — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) June 4, 2023

EE/KPE