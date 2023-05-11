Real Madrid fans snap pictures with Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo after viral interview

Yaw Dabo, Kumawood actor and some fans of Real Madrid

Popular Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has captured the hearts of Real Madrid fans after a viral post-match interview on Marca, where he discussed the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Dabo's confident and charismatic demeanor instantly caught the attention of several fans of the prestigious Spanish club. His diminutive body and humorous nature added to his charm, drawing many admirers who eagerly took pictures with him.



During the interview, Dabo expressed his admiration for Real Madrid, highlighting the outstanding defensive performance of Antonio Rudiger, who effectively neutralized Erling Haaland in the match.



Dabo also criticized the referee for what he perceived as unfair decisions during the game.

Shortly after the interview, enthusiastic Real Madrid supporters surrounded Dabo, warmly embracing him with infectious smiles and eagerly posing for photos with the actor, who is also involved in football as an agent and owns the Dabo football academy.



Dabo's European tour is part of his efforts to gain exposure and establish connections with clubs abroad.



Prior to his appearance in Spain, he visited France to meet with officials from Paris Saint Germain, traveled to Germany to engage with Borussia Dortmund, and also made a stop in the Netherlands to connect with Ajax.