Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid will prioritise left-backs Alphonso Davies and Alejandro Grimaldo in the transfer market as they get serious about finding a replacement for Ferland Mendy, claims Fichajes.

Bayern Munich star Davies would be the move with a higher potential payoff, the club believe, but they know Benfica's Grimaldo could be a more realistic target.

In any case, they will likely wait until the summer to spend big on the position.