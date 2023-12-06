Real Madrid is the perfect club in the world - Adebayor

Former Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor has expressed admiration for Real Madrid, declaring it the "most perfect club in the world."

Adebayor, who played for several top European clubs, highlighted the exceptional treatment he received during his six-month loan spell at Real Madrid as the reason for being the best club in the world.



“Madrid as many Togolese will call it is the Whitehouse of football. Everything about that club is so different and clean. People will like to say there is no perfection in the world but those small six months I spent in Madrid, I will call it perfection,” the one-time African Player of the Year said.



He added, “The organization, the way they treat you, the way they behave towards you, the way they talk to you is just incredible and something else.”



Adebayor noted he would be very excited to see more African players play for Real Madrid.



He went on to promise that he would put everything on hold just to travel and watch a Togolese play for a record 14 times as Champions League winners.



“I wish most African players and another Togolese will have the chance to play for Madrid. The day a Togolese will get a chance to play for Madrid one day, trust me no matter how, I will find a ticket and go there to watch him play because it is an achievement for me,” Adebayor said on his channel’s podcast.

Adebayor was part of Real Madrid’s 2010/11 squad that won the Copa del Rey.



