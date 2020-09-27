Real Mallorca gaffer Luiz Garcia applauds exceptional Baba Iddrisu ahaead of Sabadell clash

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu has earned huge plaudits from Real Mallorca trainer Luiz Garcia following his brilliant outing in their two previous games in the Spanish Segunda Division.

Ahead of their clash with Sabadell on Sunday, Garcia has described the Ghanaian midfielder as an exceptional player whose role no one else can perform.



Garcia believes that the Ghanaian is a different player in his side and compares to none with his work rate and contribution on the field to the team.



“He’s a different player. There’s nobody that’s so specific in this position. We can put Sedlar there who has played in that position for other teams and we can with Antonio who played more central when he was in the youth categories, but we don’t have one that’s like that (Baba),” Garcia said at a press conference ahead of the game.

“There’s no one like that, and should something happen, well, we wouldn’t have a natural substitute,” he added.



Baba Iddrisu was a revelation for the Black Stars in last year when he was invited for the 2022 AFCON qualifier with South Africa, marshalling the midfield for Ghana to win 2-0 over the visiting South African side.