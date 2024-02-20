Real Tamale United FC fined ₵10,000 & handed three-match ban

Real Tamale United FC

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has imposed a fine of GHS10,000 on Real Tamale United FC following misconducts in their Ghana Premier League Day 13 game against Medeama SC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

RTU FC was charged for failing to ensure the safety of the Match Commissioner contrary to section 16(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.



The Club was also charged with Inappropriate behaviour on the part of their Supporters contrary to section 16(2)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.



The Club pleaded Guilty to the charges and pleaded for mitigation.

At its last meeting, the GFA Disciplinary Committee fined the Club and has also banned RTU FC from playing their next three home matches at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



That RTU FC was also warned that any further misconduct would result in severe sanctions.