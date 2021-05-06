Real Tamale United awarded 3 points and 3 goals after Techiman City forfeit fixture in Division One

Real Tamale United players

Real Tamale United has been declared winners of the matchday 16 fixture against Techiman City in the Ghana Division One League.

City failed to honour the fixture at the Wa Sports Stadium following their ban from using the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



City were banned after their game against Tamale City FC ended abruptly following crowd troubles.



RTU are now top of the table with 30 points, two points ahead of Steadfast fc who were top of the table.



City have also been fined GHC2,500.00 for being the defaulting team and an additional GHC500.0 to RTU for their travel expenses.

Below is the decision taken by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee:



