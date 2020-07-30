Sports News

Real Valladolid boss confirms Mohammed Salisu deal with Southampton

Mohammed Salisu is on the verge of joining Southhampton

Real Valladolid's director, Angel Gomez, has confirmed that a deal has been struck with Southampton for Mohammed Salisu and the player is expected to leave soon.

Salisu had a breakout season for the Spanish side, playing a pivotal role in their defense.



The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Ligue one outfit Rennes but a deal could not be struck. However, Southampton has taken advantage of the situation and will be Salisu's next club. They have met his 12 million euro release clause.

"I confirm that we have made a deal with Southampton. We expect Mohammed Salisu to join them this week," Angel Gomez revealed.



Salisu made 31 appearances in La Liga this season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.