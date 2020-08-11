Sports News

Reason behind Bernard Tekpetey's departure from Foruna Dusseldorf revealed

Ghana forward, Bernard Tekpetey shockingly forced his way out of a two-year loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf early this month.

According to information gathered, the Schalke owned player left the club due to personal reasons and not based on footballing factors.



Bernard Tekpetey requested for passports (citizenship) for his family, with the intentions of staying in Europe after his footballing career, something the club seemed uninterested in.



The 23-year old who failed to make a single appearance for the club after the Coronavirus break was angered by the club's failure to help him secure the passport for his family members.



"I will definitely not stay with Fortuna and no longer play under this coach", Tekpetey said in anguish.

Meanwhile, manager Uwe Rosler disclosed that the then loanee failed to meet requirements into the first team, forcing him out of match day squads.



“In team meetings and discussions, however, we regularly showed Bernard what he had to do to get into the team. We tried - like all players - to make it better. The fact that Bernard didn't make it into the squad at the end of the season was due to the fact that the competition was very strong in his positions, ”said Rösler.



“I then had another personal conversation with him after the season and showed him his perspective for the coming season. I am very surprised by his statements, this public communication is an absolute no-go!.”



Bernard Tekpetey has now joined Bulgarian giants Ludogorets on a season-long loan following his departure from Dusseldorf.

