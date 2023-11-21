Recap of Ghana's 3-2 loss to Comoros at the 2021 AFCON

The Black Stars come up against Comoros in an away fixture in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at 4:00 pm at the Moroni Stadium.

Ahead of the match, here is a recap of Ghana's last meeting with Comoros.



Comoros beat Ghana 3-2 in 2021 AFCON



The long wait for a trophy continues as the Black Stars of Ghana have been eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations currently going on in Cameroon.



The Black Stars lost 3-2 to the Coelacanths of Comoros in the final Group C game at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to end their AFCON campaign.



The first time AFCON campaigners shocked Ghana after El Fardou Ben Mohammed broke the deadlock after four minutes. Just when Ghana was about finding its way into the game, captain Andre Ayew was sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Ben Moina.

The Black Stars went into the break a goal and a man down. Comoros took advantage to double their lead on the hour mark. Ahmed Mogni was the goal scorer.



Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Alexander Djiku score to put the game on level terms but a late-minute goal from Ahmewd Mogni killed the dreams of Ghanaians as Ghana exited the tournament.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



