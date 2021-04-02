Record-breaker Benjamin Azamati named athlete of the month in US-based university

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has been named the male athlete of the month at the West Texas A&M University.

The decision was made known via the school’s athletics team official Twitter handle.



Benjamin Azamati and Shanna McBroom, a softball player were named the male and female athlete of the month award respectively.



The 23-year-old runner in March made history by shattering the record for the best time ever recorded in the history of a 100-metre race by a Ghanaian.



Leo Myles Mills’ 22-year-old record was broken by Azamati during the Texas relay where he recorded a time of 9.97 seconds.



By making that time, Azamati confirmed his place in the 2020 Olympic Games, becoming the third Ghanaian athlete to qualify.

Fellow sprinter John Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke had already booked a seat at the Olympics.



His feat was recognized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports that issued a congratulatory message to him.



"Congratulations to Benjamin Azamati for his historic 9.97s run, which broke the 22-year old national 100m record held by Leo Myles-Mills and also qualifying him for the Tokyo Olympics," Mustapha Ussif, the Sports Minister wrote.



He added, "Azamati's background as a former school athlete and his remarkable rise to prominence is the reason we want to revamp and pay more attention to inter-schools competitions to be able to unearth and develop more of such talents for our country."



