Recreativo Huelva announces signing of Ghanaian youngster Seth Airam

Ghanaian international Seth Airam

Spanish second tier side Recreativo Huelva has announced the signing of Ghanaian forward Seth Airam.

The 22-year-old joins the Deans on a season-long loan from Cadiz CF.



The powerful forward is expected to boost the attack of the Recreativo Huelva ahead of the start of the Spanish Segunda B Division league.



The Spanish born Ghanaian began his career at CF Unión Vera,before moving to UD Guía Juvenil and later to Lorquí Juvenil.

He then joined Cádiz CF on a permanent deal, rising with the yellow subsidiary to Second Division B.



At the Cadista club he has accumulated four seasons in which he has played 90 games and scored 16 goals, making his debut with the first team, while in recent months he was on loan to SD Ejea.

