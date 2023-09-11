Rectify the mistakes before 2023 AFCON – Deputy Sports Minister tells Black Stars coaches

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Ansah

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Ansah, says he is confident Ghana will make a strong impact in Ivory Coast during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

He proposes that some technical mistakes in the Black Stars should be rectified to make the Black Stars a formidable side before the upcoming continental tournament.



“It was very difficult but at the end we managed to secure qualification. I believe the technical team will assess the team and make the necessary corrections going into next year's AFCON so we can have a formidable team.

“With Good preparations and rectifying some few technical mistakes in our team, I believe strongly that we can make a very good impact at AFCON 2023,” Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie Ansah said in an interview with Akoma FM.



Ghana secured qualification for the 2023 AFCON on Thursday after coming from behind to beat the Central African Republic 2-1.