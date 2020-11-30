Red Star Belgrade's Richmond Boakye scores first goal of season in Serbia

Ghana international Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his first goal of the season in Red Star Belgrade's 3-0 win over Rad Beograd on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

The 27-year-old connected home from close range in the 41st minute to double their lead in the first half.



Milan Pavkov had given the home side the lead on 17 minutes.



Before the hour mark, Srdjan Spiridonovic scored the third goal to seal the win.



Boakye, 27, was making just his fourth league appearance of the season.



