Red Star Belgrade transfer target Samuel Owusu valued at $4 million

Red Star Belgrade’s interest to sign Samuel Owusu is getting intense but the Serbian giants will need to pay $4 million if they want to secure the services of the talented Ghana forward.

As reported by footballghana.com earlier this weekend, the nibble-footed winger who is currently on loan at Saudi top-flight side Al Ahli is wanted by Red Star Belgrade.



While sources have confirmed that a move could happen in the January transfer window, it is understood that there are a few standing blocks.



Reports picked up from Serbia indicate that Red Star Belgrade is not in the best financial position and may find it difficult to match the $4 million price tag placed on Samuel Owusu by his parent club Al Fayha.

In addition, information has revealed that it will be near impossible for Red Star Belgrade to afford the annual salary of $1 million for the Ghana star.



Nonetheless, the club remains interested and is hoping to reach a compromise to make the deal happen when the transfer window opens next month.