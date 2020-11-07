Red hot Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar named Swiss Challenge League PoTM

Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah has been named best player in Swiss Challenge League

Ghanaian forward Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah has been named the best player in the Swiss Challenge League for October following his remarkable display for SC Kriens.

Abubakar-Ankrah has been one of the most outstanding players in the Swiss second-tier league this term.



The 22-year-old has notched 5 goals in the campaign, with three of those goals coming in the month of October.



He netted the only goal of the game in the victory against FC Wil 1900 last month.

The former Willem II forward also added two assists and two goals to his name during their 5-2 thumping against Grasshoppers.



Asumah-Ankrah's incredible form for the Boys in Green lads has earned him the league's Player-of-the-Month accolade for October.



He is expected to keep his place in the team when they host Chiasso on Matchday 9 0f the Swiss Challenge League on Saturday.