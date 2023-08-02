Red-hot Osman Bukari named in Serbian league Team of the Week

Wed, 2 Aug 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Red-hot Osman Bukari has been named in the Team of the Week after the first round of games in the 2023/24 season in the Serbian topflight league.
The unstoppable forward scored and provided an assist in Red Star Belgrade's 5-0 thrashing of FK Vojvodina on Sunday.
Bukari served Jean-Phillipe Krasso with his side's fourth before scoring a spectacular fifth to crown a majestic performance.
The 24-year-old is joined by teammates Srđan Mijailović, Kings Kangwa and brace hero Krasso in the best eleven.
Novi Pazar duo Nikola Mirkovic and Nikola Karaklajic also made the team alongside Nemanja Calasan, Marko Konatar, Bibas Nat and Filip Damjanovic.
