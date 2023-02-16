Reduce Black Stars management committee members to 3 - Fred Pappoe advises GFA

Fred Pappoe

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe is urging the GFA to reduce the number of Black Stars management committee members to three.

The management committee that supervises the activities of the Black Stars is currently made up of 6 members.



Pappoe advised that the committee can function properly only if the number of members is reduced to three.



“Seriously speaking, I think for a national team management committee to function very well I think it should not be more than three people. If there is a reward system able, it cannot be justifiable to exclude management members from enjoying some,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.



The Black Stars managers committee reportedly took $100,000 each at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Reacting to the committee taking the same amount as the players, Pappoe said during his time in office, management committee members were paid bonuses.



“Around 2009 we made a very strong case to President John Mahama that management should be considered when we talking about bonuses. What I have a problem with is the quantum. I do not think that management committee members should earn the same amount of money as players earn.”



The members of the Black Stars management committee are Mark Addo, Stephen Appiah, Osei Kuffour, Alhaji Grusah, Akwasi Agyeman, Ofosu Bamfo, and Kwadwo Damoah.



EE/KPE