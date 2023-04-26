Reduce gate fees to attract fans to stadiums - NPP's Kwabena Agyepong advises GPL clubs

Former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyapong has urged Ghanaian clubs to reduce gate fees in order to attract more supporters at the stadiums on matchdays.

The low attendance at the various stadiums in the ongoing season has become a major issue with the highlight being the disappointed number of fans who showed up for the Hearts-Kotoko game on Sunday, March 5.



With many offering various solutions to tackle the problem, Kwabena Agyapong has asked clubs to reduce the prices of stadium tickets to accommodate the level of economic hardships in the country.



“I think perhaps we should work with the clubs to also reduce the cost. I think that filling a stadium like Kumasi, with 50,000 people paying Ghc5.00 is better than making it Ghc20.00 and just a thousand or two thousand people will come to watch if you do the mathematics."

“Times are hard, with all respect those who watch football are people who struggle but they love the game."



They have to travel and now we know transport fares are high, they have to eat and so therefore the ticket prices we have to look at it, and then encourage them [fans] and let’s mount a deliberate campaign,” Kwabena Agyapong said in an interview with Kumasi-based Luv FM.



