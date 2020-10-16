Reece James picks Michael Essien as one of his favourite Chelsea legends

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Chelsea right-back, Reece James has named Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien as one of his favourite club legends.

Michael Essien, who joined the Premier League side from Lyon in 2005 was a cult-hero at Chelsea, spending seven years at the club.



The former midfielder was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League during his time with the blues.



“Drogba, probably Essien and the manager Frank Lampard,” the 20-year-old defender said when asked about his favourite Club legends.

Michael Essien won the League title, League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.



Currently, Michael Essien works as one of the youth team Coaches at Danish Club Nordjaelland.



Reece James came through the youth system at Chelsea and has earned an opportunity under manager Frank Lampard who has made the England International one of his regular players in the Chelsea squad since taking over the Club.