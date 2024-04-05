Referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to officiate crucial Dreams vs Stade Malien showdown on Sunday

Referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa

Highly-rated Ethiopian referee, Bamlak Tessema Weyesa has been appointed as the centre referee for the CAF Confederation Cup game between Dreams Football Club and Stade Malien this weekend.

The Ghanaian outfit will host the team from Mali on Sunday, April 7, in the second leg of their tie in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Ahead of the game, Bamlak Tessema Weyesa from Ethiopia has been put in charge to uphold the rules of the game.



“Bamlak has loads of experience in refereeing in Africa and the world, including the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

“He will be assisted by Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho (Assistant I), Soulaimane Amaldine from Comoros (Assistant II) and Mohamed Athoumani from Comoros (Fourth Official),” a statement from the Ghana FA said on Thursday.



The crucial showdown between Dreams FC and Stade Malien will kick off at 4 pm on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Dreams FC go into the game with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.