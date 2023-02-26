0
Menu
Sports

Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Liberia vs South Africa in AFCON Qualifier

Referee Daniel Laryea 2021 Referee Daniel Laryea

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana's Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will be the referee when Liberia takes on South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next month.

Laryea will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).

Bakary K. Jammeh from The Gambia will be the Match Commissioner while Pare Lossene from Burkina Faso works as Referee Assessor.

The match will be played at the Paynesville-Samuel Kayon Doe Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 16H00.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich